Police warning as dozens of cars broken into in Peterborough so far in July

Police have warned Peterborough motorists after a spate of thefts from vehicles has seen dozens of cars broken into so far in July.

Less than a week later, that figure had nearly doubled, with a further 24 similar thefts reported by July 18.

Police have warned motorists following the spate of thefts

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Last week we warned about recent thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles across the county, of which the majority of offences had taken place across Peterborough.

"Unfortunately there have been an additional 24 incidents since our update last week - 49 in total across Peterborough this month.

“So far we have made three arrests in connection with the Peterborough offences – one of whom has been charged and admitted offences in Hampton Gardens.

“While we continue our work to catch those responsible and put them before the courts, please continue to be vigilant and report any concerns to us via our website, including video doorbell footage which can be a huge help to us. Always call 999 if you think a crime is in action.

“Although it can be tempting in this incredibly warm weather, please do not leave your vehicle windows open, even just slightly.”

The spokesman said thefts had taken place in the following neighbourhoods:

• Orton Malborne

• City centre

• Stanground

• Fletton

• Millfield

• Hampton Hargate

• Werrington

• Hampton Gardens

• Walton

• Longthorpe

• Orton Goldhay

• Eastfield

• Gunthorpe

• Parnwell

• Dogsthorpe

• Woodston