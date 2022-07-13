Police are urging motorists across the county to be vigilant and take precautions following a recent spate of thefts from vehicles.

So far this month there have been 43 reports of thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles across Cambridgeshire, 25 of which have been in Peterborough.

Sergeant Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Unfortunately we are seeing a mix of offences across the county with some vehicles being left unlocked and offenders chancing their luck, while others are much more brazen and have taken to smashing windows to get what they want from inside.

Motorists are being warned about a spate of thefts from cars

“A range of items have been stolen from small amounts of loose change, through to more valuable items such as laptops, mobile phones, sat navs, power tools and larger amounts of cash.

“We are working hard to catch anyone responsible for these thefts, however, I would urge members of the public to remove items from within their vehicles where possible, and also double check their vehicle is locked before leaving it.

“We’ve had several reports of attempted thefts or where someone has been caught on video doorbell cameras trying door handles of cars – please continue to report these to us.”

Anyone with information about suspicious activity around vehicles should report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report, where video footage can also be passed on.