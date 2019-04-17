Police warning after van thefts increase in Yaxley and Thorney

Police have issued a warning after an increase in van thefts in Yaxley and Thorney.

Crime reduction officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “We are seeing a real increase in thefts from vans and areas like Yaxley have been targeted over the last few nights.

Van thefts are on the rise in parts of Peterborough

“Thorney has also seen several thefts from vehicles in the last 24 hours.

“If you are a van owner then please take extra precautions to keep your tools and expensive equipment safe. Think about purchasing a driveway alarm online and make sure it is switched on at night.

“If you have CCTV then make sure it is positioned correctly and that there is adequate lighting in place. Think about tool storage - if you cannot remove all the items then look at www.vanvault.co.uk for some ideas. There are some great products.

“For those wanting extra locks and vehicle protection then www.tvl-ltd.co.uk have a great range of products to suit every requirement.

“These crimes can have a devastating impact on small businesses and tradespeople so I would urge everyone to remain vigilant and please report anything suspicious immediately via 101, or if you see a crime taking place then call 999.

“If you are a tradesperson and you would like further advice then please get in touch - helen.odriscoll@cambs.pnn.police.uk.”