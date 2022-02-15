Police warning after spate of burglaries in Wisbech

Eight burglaries were reported to police in the town in the last two weeks.

On six occasions, the offender has either smashed or forced windows or doors to gain entry to the property before stealing items including jewellery, bank cards and cash.

The offences have taken place in North End, Back Road, Norwich Road, Old Market, Barton Road, Townsend Road, North Brink and Harecroft Road.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, from the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “While we are doing all we can to identify those responsible, I would urge members of the public to be vigilant and report any concerns about suspicious behaviour to us.

“I would also advise putting in place basic security measures where possible in order to reduce the chances of your home being targeted.”

Residents are urged to:

Remove keys from window and door locks, but keep them in a familiar and safe place where all members of the family know where to find them in the event of an emergency

Use timer switches to turn on lights and radios when you are going to be away from your house at dusk

Consider the use of lights at the front and rear of your property that are activated when someone approaches

Consider the use of bolts and padlocks on side gates. Place the bolts at the top, middle and bottom of the gate, as just a top bolt might be easy to reach and open

A visible intruder alarm box can prove to be one of the biggest deterrents to an opportunist burglar, so consider installing a DIY or supplier installed system

A secure home will reduce the chance of you getting burgled but if you get home and notice signs of a break-in, you can report a burglary online at www.cambs.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101.