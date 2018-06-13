Police warning after Spalding schoolgirl is approached by man who tried to get her into car

Police and schools in Spalding have issued a warning after a schoolgirl was asked to get into a car by a man today.

The girl was approached in Balmoral Avenue as she walked to school towards Ayscough Avenue at about 9am.

A police spokesman said the suspect is believed to be in his mid twenties and was driving a black car.

He had short, dark hair which was neatly kept and wore a black and white striped top.

The spokesman said: "We are treating this seriously, investigating and liaising with the victim and her family."

Police are appealing to anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 88 of June 13.

The spokesman said: "Local residents should be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour of this nature."