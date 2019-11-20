Police warning after men seen trying car door handles in Peterborough

Police have issued a warning after men were seen trying car door handles in Peterborough this morning (Wednesday).

At 3.20am a man was seen trying door handles in Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville.

Car theft stock image

He is described as being in his 20s with a thin beard and moustache wearing a beanie hat, black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and riding a black bike with a white seat.

And in Canonsfield, Werrington, just after midnight, a man wearing a balaclava was seen trying car door handles in the street.

Helen O’Driscoll, police community safety officer in Peterborough, said: “Please make sure your vehicles are locked and secured and there are no valuables on display.

“It’s also worth investing in a driveway alarm which will activate internally when an intruder enters the driveway/garden.

“These can be ordered from sites such as Amazon and we still have a number for sale at Thorpe Wood Police Station for £8. If you would like me to reserve one for you then please email helen.odriscoll@cambs.pnn.police.uk.”

Residents should report suspicious activity by calling 999 if a crime is in progress or 101 for a police non-emergency, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.