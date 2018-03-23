Police warning after dangerous medication is stolen in Cambridgeshire

Police have issued a warning after thieves stole medication which poses a threat to life if consumed.

The incident happened between 5pm on Wednesday, March 21, and 10am yesterday, March 22,, when thieves entered the veterinary vehicle in Cambridge and stole seven bottles of euthanasia medication.

A police spokesperson said: “It is possible the thieves may have thought they were stealing medication such as ketamine but this is not the case.

“The medication they have taken is extremely dangerous if taken and would pose a threat to life to any individual who were to consume it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0152750318 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.