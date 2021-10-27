Police warn residents to take home safety precautions ahead of clocks going back

While the number of burglaries reported in Peterborough is at its lowest level for a number of years there is typically an increase in reported break-ins during autumn and winter.

Last year, figures did not increase over the winter, which is likely to be due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, but with fewer restrictions in place this year, the force is urging people not to get complacent with their home security.

Police recorded 204 burglaries across Peterboroughe between October last year (2020) and March this year, down by more than 70 from the previous year, and more than 100 from the same period in 2018/19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime news

DS Justin Parr, from the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “While it’s reassuring to see the number of dwelling burglaries falling, we do usually see an increase in incidents at this time of year.

“Most burglaries are a result of a thief spotting an opportunity and although we continue to target burglars and bring offenders to justice, often a lack of security, empty homes and the cover of darkness is all the invitation a thief looks for.

“Simple things like installing good interior and exterior lighting, used together with timer switches or motion sensors, keeping valuables hidden and entry points secure are all ways to put off a burglar.”

Other advice includes:

Closing your blinds or curtains at night to prevent people from looking into your home

Not leaving spare keys hidden outside – a burglar may look for these first

Not leaving car keys near the front door or anywhere easy to find

Installing a driveway alarm

Installing a visible burglar alarm

DS Parr added: “Tackling burglary is a priority for the force and while my team works tirelessly day-in-day-out, it’s just as much about prevention than anything else.

“When someone breaks into your home, it can often leave you feeling unsafe in the place you should feel safest.