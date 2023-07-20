Police warn parents of dangers of grooming on mobile phones as Cambridgeshire paedophile jailed

A paedophile who “carefully groomed” a teenager to send him intimate photos and videos before having sex with her has been jailed for seven years.

Duncan Campbell, first came to the attention of police when they received a call in September 2020 to say messages had been found on his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found Campbell, (38), in his car at just after 3.30am the following day. He was arrested and his phone was seized, together with a computer from his home.

Duncan Campbell

The teenage girl was spoken to by police and initially denied that anything had happened, but soon admitted sending him a sexually explicit video of herself, together with a photo.

She then also confided in officers that she had had sex with Campbell in September 2019.

In police interview Campbell told officers he thought the girl was over 16 and admitted exchanging sexually explicit messages with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he denied having sex with her, claimed the teenager was lying and said he was abroad at the time.

He denied a string of offences, in court, but was found guilty by a jury at Peterborough Crown Court.

Sentencing, Judge Sean Enright told Campbell that his offending spanned almost a year, and that the age of his victim was a clear aggravating factor in determining his time behind bars.

He added that Campbell had caused “ongoing significant harm”, which was clear from the victim’s impact statement, and that this case was a “clear reminder” of how such harm can be caused by offences such as these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Enright concluded that Campbell “carefully groomed” his victim until she succumbed to what he wanted and that he had “corrupted her and deprived her of her innocence, that every child should have”.

DC Melanie Bull, from the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “Campbell took clear advantage of his victim’s vulnerability due to her age, and I would like to praise her for confiding in officers and supporting the investigation – which included a crown court trial.

“Campbell’s behaviour was shocking and, as this case highlights, we will do all we can to bring those to justice who exploit and sexually abuse children in this way.

“Phones and social media mean children can be vulnerable to those who prey on their innocence and exploit their trust. I would urge parents to speak to their children about online safety and consider exactly who they are communicating with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only this, but a child is victimised when an indecent image is taken and every time it is viewed or shared. Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice.”