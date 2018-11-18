Police vehicle badly damaged in Peterborough after being repeatedly jumped on

A police vehicle was badly damaged in Peterborough after people repeatedly jumped on it.

The vehicle has had to be taken off the road after the incident in Sheepwalk, Paston, yesterday (Saturday, November 17) at around 3pm.

The damaged vehicle

Peterborough police tweeted: “Yesterday evening our vehicle was badly damaged whilst parked in the Sheepwalk, Paston around 15:00. The vehicle is now off the road.

Persons have jumped on the vehicle repeatedly.

“We are appealing to our communities for any information in relation to this?

“#2416 #Mindlessact.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.