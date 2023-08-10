A paedophile was recalled to prison just weeks after he was released.

Justin Barrs, 25, was convicted of making indecent images of children five years ago and again in 2020.

As a registered sex offender, Barrs was bound by conditions upon his release from prison on 26 January this year.

This included presenting his mobile phone to Thorpe Wood Police Station, in Peterborough, the day after he moved to the county from Suffolk on 4 April.

Officers discovered Barrs had created three usernames for online chat sites and had purposely deleted the social media app SnapChat, which he had been using.

Barrs, of Essendyke, Bretton, was immediately sent back to prison after being charged with three counts of failing to comply with notification requirements for the Sex Offenders Register and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

On 3 August at Peterborough Crown Court, Barrs pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

DC Jon Edwards said: “Protecting children and vulnerable people from harm is one of our top priorities and I am very pleased Barrs breaches of his release conditions were discovered so he could be brought back before the courts.

“I would urge parents and carers to talk to their children about the dangers of phones, social media and the importance of online safety.”

For more information and advice about child abuse, including online grooming, visit the force’s dedicated web page.

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.