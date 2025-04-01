Police urge further potential victims of 'depraved sexual predator' in Peterborough to come forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Craig France has been jailed for over ten years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Police has urged any potential victims of a sexual predator who raped a woman and secretly filmed others in his Peterborough home to come forward.

On Monday (March 31), Craig France (33) of Hammonds Drive, Fengate was jailed for 10 years and seven months as well as handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for targeting women at night clubs, plying them with alcohol before taking them to his property where he had set up hidden cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France recorded himself carrying out sexual acts on some of his victims while they were unconscious or sleeping.

Craig France.

He was arrested in September last year and initially denied the crimes, but pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and exposure at a hearing last month.

During the investigation, police identified four victims, but it’s believed there could be more.

France’s offending came to light in August last year after a woman reported he had raped her two years previous, and she was now aware he had filmed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now asked for any further potential victims to come forward.

DC Em Scates, who investigated, said: “It’s clear France is a depraved and calculating sexual predator and a danger to women. It is one of the worst cases I have dealt with in 23 years of being a police officer.

“The bravery of the survivors of these horrendous crimes has been exceptional. They had been violated in one of the worst possible ways, yet they remained supportive and strong throughout the investigation.”

DCI Helen Tebbit said that due to the amount of footage and the nature of France’s offending, it was possible there were further victims yet to be identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Se added: “I would encourage anyone who thinks they might’ve been a victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 or via web chat on the force website. We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers ready to investigate allegations promptly, fully and professionally, and a network of partnership agencies and support services to offer assistance and support.”

For information and support concerning sexual offences visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.