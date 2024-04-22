Police try to re-unite lost jewellery with rightful owners after it was found near Kings Cliffe
Police officers are appealing for the rightful owner of jewellery found near Kings Cliffe to get in touch.
The items, which were with a red and black jewellery box, include a snaffle bit bracelet and a brooch with a name and date on the back.
They were handed to Northamptonshire Police earlier this month after being found near Kings Cliffe by a horse rider in late March.
Enquiries to find their rightful owner have been unsuccessful so far, leading the Rural Crime Team to issue an appeal for information.
Anyone who believes the items to be theirs, or who has information about them, is asked to contact [email protected] or call Northamptonshire Police on 101 extension 341045.
Police have said that proof of ownership will be required in order to claim the items.