Police treating disappearance of missing mum with Peterborough links as murder offer £10,000 reward

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information following the disappearance of a mum with Peterborough links.

Renata, 50, of Beamsley Way, Hull, went missing last year on April 25 and was last seen on CCTV dropping her 11-year-old daughter at Broadacre Primary School at 8.45am. At this time she was wearing a distinctive yellow jacket.

No body has ever been found, but police are treating the disappearance of Renata as a murder investigation.

This is why a reward of up to £10,000 is now being offered for information given to our charity that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible.

Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Humberside, said: “Renata was a popular woman and was in close contact with friends and family in both England and her native Poland, so for that dialogue to be completely cut off raises lots of questions.

“Her two daughters deserve to know what has happened to their mother. They are likely to be going through a very difficult time at the moment, so I am asking anyone with information on Renata’s potential murder to contact our charity. We won’t judge you, we’ll just listen to what you know and pass it on. You will always remain 100% anonymous. Always.”

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or police on 101.