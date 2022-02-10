Police thank residents who helped as officers arrested man in Peterborough

Officers were dealing with an ‘aggressive’ man in Bridge Street on Wednesday when residents came in to help.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who helped while we dealt with an aggressive man who resisted arrest in Bridge Street yesterday (Wednesday)

“The man, in his 30s and of no fixed address, was arrested just after 5pm on suspicion of common assault and two counts of assault on an emergency worker. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police