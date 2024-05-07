Police stop 42 vehicles as part of campaign to crack down on the 'fatal 4' road offences
Speeding motorists and drivers using mobile phones at the wheel were among those caught by Cambridgeshire Police in a crackdown on dangerous road offences.
The force have been focussing on the ‘Fatal 4’ offences – speeding, drink and drug driving, driving whilst distracted (such as using mobile phones), and not wearing seatbelts.
Some 42 motorists were stopped around the county during the police operation.
A force spokesperson said: “Our officers have been tackling the “fatal 4” on the roads over the past few weeks – targeting high casualty routes across the county to help keep road users safe!”
Out of the motorists that were stopped by police, 25 were found to be speeding, two were on their mobile phones and eight were not wearing a seatbelt. Seven additional traffic offences listed as ‘other’ were also dealt with.
Information about drink and drug driving, and the penalties, can be found on the force’s road safety information webpages.