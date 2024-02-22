News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Police still questioning man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Peterborough

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following incident on Tuesday night
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 13:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Peterborough.

The 53-year-old was arrested on Tuesday night, following an incident in New Road, Woodston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the street at around 9pm after reports of violence in a house.

Most Popular
The incident happened in New RoadThe incident happened in New Road
The incident happened in New Road

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said two people were arrested – a 53-year-old Peterborough man on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 46-year-old man from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 46-year-old has been released on bail until 21 May. The 53-year-old man remains in custody.