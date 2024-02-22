Police still questioning man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Peterborough
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following incident on Tuesday night
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Peterborough.
Emergency services were called to the street at around 9pm after reports of violence in a house.
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said two people were arrested – a 53-year-old Peterborough man on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 46-year-old man from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The 46-year-old has been released on bail until 21 May. The 53-year-old man remains in custody.