Police still questioning man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Peterborough

Police are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to the street at around 9pm after reports of violence in a house.

The incident happened in New Road

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said two people were arrested – a 53-year-old Peterborough man on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 46-year-old man from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.