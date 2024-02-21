Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence breaks out in Peterborough street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence broke out in a Peterborough street last night (Tuesday).
Emergency services were called to New Road in Woodston just after 9pm.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of violence at a house in New Road, Woodston at just after 9pm yesterday. Officers attended together with paramedics and one man has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
“A 53-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder,
“A 46-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”