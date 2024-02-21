Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence breaks out in Peterborough street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence broke out in a Peterborough street last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to New Road in Woodston just after 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of violence at a house in New Road, Woodston at just after 9pm yesterday. Officers attended together with paramedics and one man has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Violence broke out in New Road, Woodston

“A 53-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder,