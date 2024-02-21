News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence breaks out in Peterborough street

One man taken to hospital following incident in New Road which saw two people arrested
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence broke out in a Peterborough street last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to New Road in Woodston just after 9pm.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of violence at a house in New Road, Woodston at just after 9pm yesterday. Officers attended together with paramedics and one man has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Violence broke out in New Road, WoodstonViolence broke out in New Road, Woodston
“A 53-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder,

“A 46-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”