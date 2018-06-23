Police speak to 300 motorists after possible abduction in Spalding

Police have spoken to 300 motorists over a possible abduction in Spalding

A man was seen being bundled into the boot of a car, prompting an appeal for witnesses from Lincolnshire Police.

The suspicious incident was reported on Wednesday (June 20) by a member of the public who said they had seen two men bundling another man into the boot of a blue saloon car at around 5pm.

Police originally said the incident was near Aldi, but have since clarified that the location was about half a mile away from Asda and better described as near the junction of Winsover Road and West Parade, Spalding.

Officers have made a number of enquiries into this incident, including work on CCTV and locating other witnesses, and have now approached motorists in the area to speak to them, but the exact circumstances relating to the report are still not clear, prompting an appeal for witnesses in the area at the time or from anyone who may have any information they think might help the enquiry.



Superintendent Phil Vickers said: “We’ve made a number of enquiries since this was reported to us and have managed to corroborate some of the information that was originally disclosed. However, we still don’t know the nature of this incident, which is why we’re appealing to the public.

“We have an open mind as to what we’re dealing with here. It’s possible that this was quite simply a case of hijinks and this was all very good-natured.



“If that is the case and you were involved, please do let us know. You’ve done nothing wrong and we would much rather know that information than not.

“On the other end of the spectrum it’s possible that this was a criminal act. If that is the case then we will do everything possible to protect the victim and see those responsible held to account.

The alleged victim is described as a white man in his late 20s who was wearing a long-sleeved purple t-shirt.

The two men reported to have been putting him in the boot of the car are described as both being white, in their late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 11in in height and both wearing blue jeans and light t-shirts.

One was of a stockier build than the other.

The car is described as a blue saloon, possibly a BMW 3 Series.

Members of the public can report the information by:

. Calling 101 and quoting incident number 360 of June 20, 2018

. Emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference (incident 360 of 20/06/2018) in the subject box

. By calling the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/.