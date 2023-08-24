As part of a day of action, police in Peterborough seized what they suspect to be thousands of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes this week.

The day of action was held in conjunction with Trading Standards, Peterborough City Council and other law enforcement agencies and visited six shops in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield.

Police also arrested a man in his 20s that was wanted after failing to appear for a court date.

Suspected non-duty and counterfeit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes seized by police in Peterborough.

A statement from the force said: “A man in his 20s was also found to be wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court and was therefore arrested.

"He was further arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – an extendable baton.