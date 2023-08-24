News you can trust since 1948
Police seize thousands of suspected non-duty and counterfeit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes from Peterborough shops

Six shops in Millfield were targeted by the police operation.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST

As part of a day of action, police in Peterborough seized what they suspect to be thousands of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes this week.

The day of action was held in conjunction with Trading Standards, Peterborough City Council and other law enforcement agencies and visited six shops in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield.

Police also arrested a man in his 20s that was wanted after failing to appear for a court date.

Suspected non-duty and counterfeit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes seized by police in Peterborough.Suspected non-duty and counterfeit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes seized by police in Peterborough.
A statement from the force said: “A man in his 20s was also found to be wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court and was therefore arrested.

"He was further arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – an extendable baton.

“He appeared in court on Tuesday where he was remanded in prison to appear in court again next month.”