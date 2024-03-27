Police seize quad bikes in Ramsey after riders seen with children on their laps
Police said riders had no insurance
Police officers seized two quad bikes in Ramsey after riders were seen with children on their laps, and they were not wearing helmets.
The riders also had no insurance.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Two men were seen riding these quad bikes on the road around Holme and Ramsey on Monday afternoon.“They had young children on their laps and no helmets on.“The pair were stopped and the quad bikes seized for no insurance.”