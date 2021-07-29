Police seize haul of swords and blades in raid at Peterborough home

Police have seized a haul of weapons following a raid on a Peterborough home.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:18 am

The raid happened in Queens Walk, Fletton yesterday (Wednesday).

The officers found a small amount of class B drugs in the home - but also a large stash of swords, knives and other blades.

A police spokesman said; "A tough ban on a wide range of knives, weapons and firearms came into force in April this year making it not only illegal to be found in public carrying one, but also possessing one in your own home."

Some of the weapons found by police

No arrests were made.

