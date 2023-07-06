Police seize cannabis worth £3 million after 19 raids across Cambridgeshire - including 16 in Peterborough

Cannabis plants worth more than £3 million have been seized by police across Cambridgeshire as part of a national crackdown against organised crime groups.

Throughout June, police located and searched 19 suspected cannabis grows in places including Peterborough, Chatteris, Wisbech and St Neots, seizing 3,555 cannabis plants as well as more than £30,000 in cash and £100,000 worth of growing equipment.

A total of 16 of the raids were in Peterborough.

A number of raids took place across the city

An imitation firearm was also recovered and one vulnerable adult safeguarded and referred through the National Referral Mechanism.

Four men aged 21, 31, 36 and 37 from Peterborough, were arrested and have since been charged with offences including production of cannabis, criminal damage, possess/control identity documents with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Five further men were arrested for offences including production of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. They have been bailed and released under investigation while investigations continue.

Operation Mille was the largest national operation of its kind and saw police across England and Wales co-ordinate more than a thousand search warrants, aimed at unearthing and disrupting organised crime groups (OCGs) and their illegal revenue streams.

Criminal networks involved in drug dealing, immigration and money laundering were targeted by police and partner agencies, who focussed resources to tackling large-scale cannabis cultivations.

The links between serious crime and those involved in cannabis cultivation are clear, with the drugs trade fuelling gang violence as groups compete for territory and look to hunt out their opposition.

In Cambridgeshire the operation was led by Detective Superintendent Ian Middleton and his team. He said: “The costs to society from these criminal enterprises are far reaching. Fuelling serious violence and acquisitive crime.

“With the help of local residents we will tackle and dismantle them and make clear to criminal groups that our county is a hostile environment for them in which their trade is not welcome and will not be tolerated.

“Criminals are making millions from the exploitation of those who they traffic to act as gardeners and guards for these sites, which are invariably hazardous and powered by illegally diverted electricity. The work is risky and unpleasant for our personnel but we are committed to removing this threat from our communities and this effort will continue.”

Where did the raids take place?

The warrants took place in:

Lincoln Road, PeterboroughNorthfield Road, PeterboroughPark Road, PeterboroughBourges Boulevard, PeterboroughCathwaite, PeterboroughTaverners Road, PeterboroughFarriers Court, PeterboroughHallfields Lane, PeterboroughBath Road, PeterboroughVicarage Farm Road, PeterboroughFulbridge Road, PeterboroughChadburn, PeterboroughEastfield, Peterborough,Crabtree, PeterboroughWhitacre, PeterboroughMiddle Drove, RamseyShrewsbury Court, PeterboroughKing Road, St NeotsCurf Farm, Chatteris