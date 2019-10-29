Police searching for missing Peterborough man

The police helicopter has been launched to help find a missing man in Peterborough.

Officers have been searching across the city, including in Stanground.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.17pm today with reports of concern for a man’s welfare in Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough.

“Officers have been attempting to locate the man, who is in his 30s, and searches continue in the Stanground area with the help of the police helicopter.”

No further description of the man has been released by police.