Police searching for man after break in at St Michael's Gate in Peterborough

Police have released a description of a man they want to trace after a house was broken into in Peterborough yesterday (Tuesday).

The break in happened in St Michael’s Gate – the street were all residents were moved out by the council last month.

Today, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At this stage it is unclear what has been taken and enquiries are ongoing to establish if any further homes have been targeted. A man dressed in dark clothing, using a dark coloured bicycle and a red bag for life was seen near the scene and work is ongoing to trace him.

The break in happened at St Michael's Gate

