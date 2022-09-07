News you can trust since 1948
Police searching for man after break in at St Michael's Gate in Peterborough

Break in thought to have happened yesterday

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:18 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:19 am

Police have released a description of a man they want to trace after a house was broken into in Peterborough yesterday (Tuesday).

The break in happened in St Michael’s Gate – the street were all residents were moved out by the council last month.

Today, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At this stage it is unclear what has been taken and enquiries are ongoing to establish if any further homes have been targeted. A man dressed in dark clothing, using a dark coloured bicycle and a red bag for life was seen near the scene and work is ongoing to trace him.

The break in happened at St Michael's Gate

“An investigation has been launched and anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting crime reference 35/64758/22, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

