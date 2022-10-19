News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police search for woman in connection with shoplifting in Peterborough Tesco

All three incidents occurred in the branch of Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington.

By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police would like to speak to this woman.
Police would like to speak to this woman.

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in connection with three incidents of shoplifting in Peterborough.

All three happened at Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, with the first on Thursday, September 29, when a trolley of goods worth nearly £500 was taken.

The second was on Saturday, October 1, when further items, including houseware, were stolen.

Police would like to speak to this woman.

Most Popular

The latest was on Thursday, October 6, when another trolley loaded with items was stolen.

Anyone with information or who recognises the woman should report it on the force website using reference 35/74995/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.