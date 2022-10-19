Police would like to speak to this woman.

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in connection with three incidents of shoplifting in Peterborough.

All three happened at Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, with the first on Thursday, September 29, when a trolley of goods worth nearly £500 was taken.

The second was on Saturday, October 1, when further items, including houseware, were stolen.

Police would like to speak to this woman.

The latest was on Thursday, October 6, when another trolley loaded with items was stolen.