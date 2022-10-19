Police search for woman in connection with shoplifting in Peterborough Tesco
All three incidents occurred in the branch of Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington.
Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in connection with three incidents of shoplifting in Peterborough.
All three happened at Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, with the first on Thursday, September 29, when a trolley of goods worth nearly £500 was taken.
The second was on Saturday, October 1, when further items, including houseware, were stolen.
The latest was on Thursday, October 6, when another trolley loaded with items was stolen.
Anyone with information or who recognises the woman should report it on the force website using reference 35/74995/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.