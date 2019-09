Police are investigating fires at a cemetery in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire police said last night (Friday): “We are aware of reports of fires at the Mount Pleasant Road cemetery in Wisbech.

The cemetery in Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech

“Dedicated patrols have been implemented in the area in order to try and identify offenders and deter further offences occurring.

“We want to reassure residents that work is ongoing and patrols will continue.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.