Police search for man in connection to assault in Bourne

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:43 BST
Police have issued an appeal to find a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Bourne.

The incident happened on Thursday August 28 at around 3pm on North Street in Bourne.

A man pushed another to the ground and kicked them.

Lincolnshire Police has said that they have pursued a number of lines of enquiry to help locate the man pictured in this story.

Anyone who knows him or has any information on the incident has been asked to email [email protected] quoting the incident number 366 of 28/08/25.

