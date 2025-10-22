Police search for man in connection to assault in Bourne
Police have issued an appeal to find a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Bourne.
The incident happened on Thursday August 28 at around 3pm on North Street in Bourne.
A man pushed another to the ground and kicked them.
Lincolnshire Police has said that they have pursued a number of lines of enquiry to help locate the man pictured in this story.
Anyone who knows him or has any information on the incident has been asked to email [email protected] quoting the incident number 366 of 28/08/25.