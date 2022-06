Police have launched an appeal for help to trace a wanted woman who they believe could be in Peterborough.

Hertfordshire Police said Chloe Briars (24) is wanted for recall to prison.

Police said she could be in Peterborough or Luton, and that she also has links to Radlett and St Albans, where she used to live.

Have you seen wanted woman Chloe Briars?