Police respond to reports of 'suspicious incident' outside St John's School in Orton, Peterborough

Officers called at 2pm
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST
Police were called to Orton in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon (September 19) following reports of a ‘suspicious incident’ made by youngsters.

Officers were called to Riseholm, near St John’s School following the reports.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2pm yesterday to Riseholm, Orton, to reports of a suspicious incident near St John’s School. Officers attended and following extensive enquiries have concluded there was no crime.”

Police said they believe the call was made in good faith.