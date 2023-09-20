Police respond to reports of 'suspicious incident' outside St John's School in Orton, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Orton in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon (September 19) following reports of a ‘suspicious incident’ made by youngsters.

Officers were called to Riseholm, near St John’s School following the reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2pm yesterday to Riseholm, Orton, to reports of a suspicious incident near St John’s School. Officers attended and following extensive enquiries have concluded there was no crime.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...