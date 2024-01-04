Police release new photo of murderer who is on the run from Peterborough address

Carl Hyde is wanted for breaching his licence conditions following release from prison

Police searching for a convicted murderer who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions have released an updated photograph.

Carl Hyde, 67, who has absconded from an approved premises in Peterborough, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions following his release from prison.

Police believe Hyde is travelling across the country and has connections to the Reading, Oxford and London areas.

Carl Hyde

The public are advised not to approach Hyde, but to contact police with information on his whereabouts.