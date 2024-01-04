Police release new photo of murderer who is on the run from Peterborough address
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police searching for a convicted murderer who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions have released an updated photograph.
Carl Hyde, 67, who has absconded from an approved premises in Peterborough, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions following his release from prison.
Police believe Hyde is travelling across the country and has connections to the Reading, Oxford and London areas.
The public are advised not to approach Hyde, but to contact police with information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who has seen Hyde or knows of his whereabouts should contact Cambridgeshire police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 336 of 1 January. Anyone without internet access should call 101.