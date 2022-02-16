Police release images of stolen items after burglary spate near Peterborough

From January 13 to February 12, a number of burglaries have taken place in the Nassington, Fotheringhay and Polebrook areas of East Northants, with garages and sheds broken into and items stolen from within.

The burglaries usually take place overnight with the offender/s breaking padlocks to force entry into the buildings.

A number of items have been stolen including metal piping, tools, bar stools (pictured), cushion covers (pictured) and cameras.

Police have released images of stolen items in a bid to find the offenders

No suspects have yet been identified however people in the local area have later reported suspicious vehicles in and around the area near the times that the crimes have taken place.

DC Martin Green, said: “In an ideal world I would not have to issue crime prevention advice to people, however sadly, there are people in this world who will look to steal your hard-earned possessions.

“We are investigating this series and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but in the meantime, I would encourage people to check out our crime prevention advice below, and to also contact us if you see anything suspicious in the local area.”