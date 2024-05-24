Cambridgeshire Constabulary wish to speak to the man in these images.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Peterborough.

The alleged robbery happened as the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough at approximately 6:30am on Sunday, April 14.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The victim was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked if he wanted to buy a mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When the victim declined, the man has lunged into his pocket to try and grab his wallet.

“After a struggle, the victim was pushed to the ground and the suspect ran away with the stolen wallet, which contained sentimental items.”