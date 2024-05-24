Police release CCTV images of man wanted in connection with robbery
The alleged robbery happened as the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough at approximately 6:30am on Sunday, April 14.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The victim was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked if he wanted to buy a mobile phone.
“When the victim declined, the man has lunged into his pocket to try and grab his wallet.
“After a struggle, the victim was pushed to the ground and the suspect ran away with the stolen wallet, which contained sentimental items.”
Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images, is asked to contact police online, quoting the reference number 35/26182/24. Those without internet access are advised to call the non-emergency number 101.