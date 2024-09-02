Police release CCTV image in burglary investigation

By Gemma Gadd
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
A wallet, mobile phone and laptop were allegedly stolen

Cambs police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

The force say a house in Marsham, Orton Goldhay, was broken into between 12pm and 3.25pm on Monday, August 12.

A wallet was stolen containing £80 in cash and bank cards, along with a Samsung mobile phone and a Hewlett Packard laptop.

The man police wish to speak to

Police said one of the bank cards was used at the Premier Shop, in Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Vale, later the same day.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images, or has any information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/59372/24.