Police release CCTV image after jewellery stolen in Thorney burglary

Three watches and a gold chain were taken
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Thorney.Jewellery, including three watches and a gold chain, were stolen from a house in Park Crescent between 3.24pm and 3.53pm on Wednesday, 4 October.Anyone who has information about the burglary, or who recognises the man should report it through the force website, or by calling 101 quoting reference number 35/74630/23: