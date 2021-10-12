Police reissue warning to drug users about potentially lethal cutting agent

Police are warning users about a potentially lethal cutting agent in circulation

Detective Inspector Gary Collins from Northamptonshire police said: “The most important responsibility that a police officer has is to protect and preserve life, and we do that without fear or favour.

“That means that whilst we would never advocate anyone taking drugs, we want to warn people who do about a potentially lethal substance that may be in the drugs they are taking.

“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.

“Of course, the best way to prevent this kind of danger is to not take drugs at all and anyone doing so recreationally or otherwise is putting their life at risk every single time.

“If you are a drug user in Northamptonshire, please be mindful of this cutting agent and please share this warning with other people too.”

Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, is urged to call police officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.