Police in Peterborough have reached out again to parents and guardians ahead of the Easter holidays following concerns about anti-social behaviour (ASB).

In recent months there has been an increase in ASB in Peterborough city centre, specifically relating to groups of youths around the Queensgate shopping centre.

Despite businesses having put preventative measures in place and an increase in police patrols, as seen during most school holidays, it is expected there will be an increase in ASB over the Easter period, with young people often spending more time in the city centre.

Queensgate shopping centre.

Inspector Lyndsay Mylchreest, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Despite most people respecting our city centre and the leisure facilities within it, since before Christmas we have seen a small number of people causing anti-social behaviour and on some occasions, violence.

“We have been working closely with Queensgate and the wider security team in response to the issues, including stepping up patrols, putting in place dispersal orders and also making several arrests and charges where crime has been committed.

“My plea is to parents and carers to make sure they know what their children are doing during the Easter break. A lot of time, effort and money has been put into making our city centre a better, more inviting place for people to visit, yet issues such as recent ASB are impacting on the wider community."

Police issued a similar appeal in January after a rise in callouts to Puttstars in the centre.