Police have recovered dozens of suspected stolen bikes in a raid in Peterborough.

Officers executed a warrant at a home in Bamber Street, Millfield on Sunday night.

Along with recovering 64 bikes, three people were arrested by officers as part of the operation.

Crime news

A spokesman for the force said: “On Sunday police attended an address in Bamber Street, Peterborough. 64 bicycles were recovered which are suspected to have been stolen.

A 42 year old man, a 40 year old man and a 38 year old woman were all arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and burglary. They have all since been bailed to Thorpe Wood police station on 13 February.”

Officers will now try and locate the owners of the bikes in a bid to return the property to them.