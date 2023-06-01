Police in Peterborough have promised to work towards long term solutions after allotments were targeted in a series of arsons attacks.

Allotments at Wesleyan Road in Dogsthorpe were hit last month by what plot holders described as “nine days of hell,” which saw sheds, greenhouses, gardening machinery and water butts destroyed by both fire and vandalism, often including more than one attack on the same night.

Police have attended the scene and have said that they are continuing their investigation although no arrests have yet been made. Extra patrols have already been put in place as an initial measure.

Some of the fire damage done at Wesleyan Road allotments in Dogsthorpe.

The allotment site is managed on behalf of Peterborough City Council, which has already said it will look towards preventative solutions.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Enquiries are being carried out, including CCTV checks of the area and looking at all reasonable lines of enquiry.