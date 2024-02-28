News you can trust since 1948
Police praise bravery of sex assault victim as Peterborough man is jailed

Jordan Wade is jailed for more than two years after being found guilty of assault at a crown court trial
By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:11 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 16:17 GMT
A man who sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed.

Jordan Wade, 28, inappropriately touched his victim in Peterborough last year.

His victim reported the assault to police.

Jordan WadeJordan Wade
On Thursday (22 February), at Peterborough Crown Court, Wade, of Mendip Grove, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and eight months, having been found guilty of assault by penetration.

DC Andrew Donaldson said: "I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and attending court to give evidence almost three years after the offence.

“Sexual crimes have a massive impact on victims, and we take all allegations very seriously. We would encourage victims to come forward – you will be treated sensitively and supported.”

For more information on sexual assault, please visit the dedicated pages on the force website.

