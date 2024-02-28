Police praise bravery of sex assault victim as Peterborough man is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed.

Jordan Wade, 28, inappropriately touched his victim in Peterborough last year.

His victim reported the assault to police.

Jordan Wade

On Thursday (22 February), at Peterborough Crown Court, Wade, of Mendip Grove, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and eight months, having been found guilty of assault by penetration.

DC Andrew Donaldson said: "I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and attending court to give evidence almost three years after the offence.

“Sexual crimes have a massive impact on victims, and we take all allegations very seriously. We would encourage victims to come forward – you will be treated sensitively and supported.”