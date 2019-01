Police have conducted high-visibility patrols in the village of Eye after a number of motor vehicle thefts and a robbery.

Overnight patrols have been stepped up recently in response to the criminal activity.

Officers are not giving more information at this time, but a police spokesman wanted to warn car owners not to leave valuables in there and to make sure their vehicles are locked.

For vehicle security advice, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security.