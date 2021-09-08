Police patrols continue after residents label one Peterborough area as no go area’

Residents said the woods that run along side the river path - especially near the crossing on Wharf Road that takes pedestrians over the Nene Valley Railway - had become a hotspot for drug abuse and anti-social behaviour.

The path is popular with runners, dog walkers and cyclists, but despite needle bins being placed along the path for drug users to safely dispose of drug paraphernalia, the woods by the river bank have been littered with theitems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been carrying out patrols in the area

Police have been conducting patrols of the area, and a spokesman for the Cambridgeshire force said: “Your NPTsouth officers have been busy again in Woodston over the last few days with high-vis patrols of Cherry Tree Park, Railworld Walk and the streets in between, engaging with people and responding to concerns.

“The team also conducted a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant off Oundle Road on Monday thanks to intelligence leading us there - and we aren’t stopping here! An investigation is ongoing.

“We take community feedback seriously and encourage you to report to us so positive action, disruption and crime prevention can be implemented to make your community safer and this extends to our whole geographical area, covering the south of Peterborough.

“If you feel your community is suffering because of anti-social behaviour and illegal activity then let us know so we can act and make that difference.”

Police have been carrying out patrols in the area