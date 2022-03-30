Police operation taking place in Peterborough as raids take place in Woodston and Stanground
Peterborough police are carrying out an operation across Peterborough this morning.
By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 11:22 am
The force has not revealed any information about what is happening, but up to six police cars were spotted in Wharf Road, Woodston earlier this morning. Police activity has also been seen in Southfields Avenue in Stanground.
A police spokesman said; “Police are in attendance in Wharf Road as part of a pre-planned warrant, further details will be released in due course.”
The police spokesman confirmed the Southfields Avenue activity is connected to the Wharf Road operation.