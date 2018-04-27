Police officer in court for dangerous driving after collision with suspect during police chase in Peterborough

A police officer serving with Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been charged with dangerous driving after a collision with a suspect in Peterborough while on duty.

PC Lee Rumsey is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on May 9 following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the incident in Celta Road. Photo: Paul Hempenstall

The charge relates to an incident which happened on August 29, 2017 when a police car driven by PC Rumsey was engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle along Morley Way, Peterborough.

As reported at the time by the Peterborough Telegraph, the chase began when a silver Mercedes failed to stop for officers and came to an end in Celta Road where the 21-year-old male attempted to flee on foot.

It was at this point he was engaged in collision with the police car and suffered minor injuries.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary referred the incident to the IOPC and an investigation was launched that concluded in December 2017.

Morley Way near the junction of Celta Road close to Elliott's factory.

A file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) who authorised the charge