Police officer given suspended jail sentence after admitting dangerous driving in Peterborough

Detective Constable Michael Chang, based at Huntingdon Police Station, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (7 October) where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following an incident in Peterborough on 30 March last year (2020).

He had previously appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm (his police issued PAVA spray, which is classified as a firearm) following an incident in Kettering on 15 April last year (2020).

Yesterday he was sentenced to six months for dangerous driving and ten months for possession of a firearm. The sentence is suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay £5,300 fine and costs, and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “DC Chang’s actions on these two occasions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is right that DC Chang has been held to account for his actions. He will now face gross misconduct proceedings.”