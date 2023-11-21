News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Police name man found dead at Peterborough home as murder investigation continues

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody today (November 21)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man whose body was found in Peterborough has been named as 56-year-old Paul Knowles.

Police discovered Mr Knowles’ body at his home in Farriers Court on Monday night (19 November).

Read More
Woman (52) arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Peterborough
Police at the scenePolice at the scene
Police at the scene
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (22 November).

A 52-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (20 November) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pendeen.

Those without internet access should call 101.