Police name man found dead at Peterborough home as murder investigation continues
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody today (November 21)
A man whose body was found in Peterborough has been named as 56-year-old Paul Knowles.
Police discovered Mr Knowles’ body at his home in Farriers Court on Monday night (19 November).
A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (22 November).
A 52-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (20 November) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pendeen.
Those without internet access should call 101.