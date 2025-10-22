Police name 67-year-old found dead in Stamford murder probe - as detectives continue to question man

Police have named a man found dead in a flat in Stamford – as detectives continue to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to an address on Foundry Road in Stamford shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday (21 October), following a report that a man had been injured.

Officers found a 67-year-old man in a first floor flat; he was seriously injured and was given immediate emergency medical treatment, but the man sadly died.

Today (Wednesday, October 22), police have named the man as Nigel Booth, of Foundry Road.

Foundry Road

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said his family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 36-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The 36-year old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

"A Superintendent's extension was authorised last night and a subsequent warrant of further detention has been granted. This extends the time the suspect can be kept in custody until the early hours of Friday morning.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Foundry Road between midnight and 2am on Tuesday 21 October and who may have seen or heard anything to get in touch if they haven't spoken to police already.”

There are a number of ways to contact the Lincolnshire Police Investigation Team: Call the non-emergency number 101 Email [email protected] Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at CrimeStoppers-uk.org