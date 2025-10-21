Murder arrest in Stamford after 67-year-old found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at an address in Stamford

Emergency services were called to Foundry Road in Stamford shortly before 1.10am today (Tuesday 21 October), following a report that a man had been injured.

Officers found a 67-year-old man in a second floor property; he was seriously injured and was given immediate emergency medical treatment, but the man sadly died.

A 36-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Mel Rooke, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “As our investigation starts our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the victim.

“We expect officers will be at the location for the next few days. I’m sure this incident will be of concern and upset within the local community; we’ll do all we can to limit any disruption."

Police are appealing for information that will assist the investigation. At this stage they are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Foundry Road between midnight and 2am

on Tuesday 21 October, and may have seen or heard anything to get in touch.

There are a number of ways to contact the Investigation Team:

Call the non-emergency number 101

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at CrimeStoppers-uk.org