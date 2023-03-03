Police have made a third arrest in connection with a stabbing in Wisbech in January.Officers were called at 6.33am on 10 January with reports that Eliza Bibby’s body had been found at her home in Beechwood Road.A man in his 20s from Wisbech was arrested on Thursday, March 2 on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail, to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 2 June.A 45-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of the murder was found dead at HMP Peterborough on 25 January.The man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murdering the 47-year-old but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.A 42-year-old woman from Wisbech has also been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder, but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.Anyone with any information regarding the incident should call 101, quoting Op Aerospace.