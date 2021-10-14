Police make drugs arrest in Peterborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dealing class A drugs in Peterborough..

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:18 am

Neighbourhood Support Team officers on patrol in the Central Avenue area were made aware of a suspicious vehicle yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), resulting in a stop-search of the car and its driver.

After finding ten wraps of suspected class A drugs, cash and mobile phones, the driver – a 23-year-old man from Peterborough – was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and the car was seized.

He has since been released from police custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Police have released images of some of the seized items