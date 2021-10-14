Police make drugs arrest in Peterborough

Neighbourhood Support Team officers on patrol in the Central Avenue area were made aware of a suspicious vehicle yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), resulting in a stop-search of the car and its driver.

After finding ten wraps of suspected class A drugs, cash and mobile phones, the driver – a 23-year-old man from Peterborough – was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and the car was seized.

He has since been released from police custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.