Police make drugs arrest in Peterborough
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dealing class A drugs in Peterborough..
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:18 am
Neighbourhood Support Team officers on patrol in the Central Avenue area were made aware of a suspicious vehicle yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), resulting in a stop-search of the car and its driver.
After finding ten wraps of suspected class A drugs, cash and mobile phones, the driver – a 23-year-old man from Peterborough – was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and the car was seized.
He has since been released from police custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.